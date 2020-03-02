Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Baby Yoda Mod Is Here To Wreck Shit In Battlefront II

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:Star Wars: Battlefront II
Starting life as a joke before becoming a very serious, actual thing, nanobuds addition of Baby Yoda to the Battlefront II roster is a wonderful new way to spice up your Star Wars shootouts.

Maybe addition is the wrong word, since this actually replaces BB-8 rather than adding an entirely new character, but the effect is the same. You get to be the lil’ guy, floating around in your space crib, shooting lightning at Stormtroopers, deeply embarrassing anyone you happen to kill.

If you want to download the mod, you can grab it here.

Via Super Punch.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

