Players who earn enough points during Star Wars: Battlefront II matches can play as a variety of special characters, from hi-tech Stormtroopers to the Emperor himself, but none are as deadly as the Wookiee Warrior. A new patch has nerfed these overpowered creatures and brought an end to their hairy reign of terror.

Wookiee Warriors are among the toughest special units in Battlefront II. They only cost 3,000 points to play, as which means that Rebel players putting in even a little bit of effort to capture control objectives and dispose of enemies can play as these terrifying fuzzballs. They’re also better than anything the Imperial team has access to. Players stuck on the Imperial side of the battle can play as the intimidating Imperial Death Trooper or the absolutely pitiful First Order Flametrooper, both of which pale in comparison to wookiees. Wookies are so damn strong that players often choose them over expensive hero characters like Han Solo or Finn. Players can also spawn as wookiees and earn enough points to keep spawning as them over and over again. Today’s patch takes steps to fix that problem.



The latest patch focuses on making changes to the Bowcaster, the wookiees’ absurdly powerful weapon. Bowcasters can fire lasers in a wide horizontal arc or a narrow vertical line. Switching between these two fire modes makes it easy to attack crowds on control points while also focusing the laser on beefy targets like hero characters in one-on-one battles. The patch reduces the Bowcaster’s damage so that it gets weaker at long distances and costs more heat to use. This will prevent wookiees from spamming attacks and force them to get closer to enemies.



The full adjustments are as follows:

Reduced Bowcaster center projectile damage multiplier from 1.3 to 1



Lowered Bowcaster fall off distance at the start from 20 to 10 meters & at the end from 30 to 25 meters



Reshuffled Bowcaster explosion damage and projectile damage to make falloff have higher effect



Increased Bowcaster heat per shot



Community concern about overpowered wookiees reached its height last week, leading players to lobby Battlefront II’s normally reclusive developers on social media, including design director Dennis Brännvall. Brännvall told players that the nerf was “coming.” The patch also adds story protagonist Iden Versio to the game’s online dogfighting mode and nerfs professional laughingstock Boba Fett.

While the latter decision has left some redditors and forum members nonplussed, adjustments to the wookiees seem well-received. The wookiees are dead, long live the wookiees. However, we all know that Battlefront II won’t really be worth playing until Lando is buffed into the godly state he was in 2015’s Battlefront.

