Earlier this week, we learned that Star Wars legend Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca in multiple films, had passed away on April 30, 2019. Many of his fellow actors, friends, and fans have mourned the loss and now Star Wars Battlefront II fans and developers are paying tribute in-game.

Soon after the sad news of Mayhew’s passing had spread throughout the internet, fans on the Star Wars Battlefront II subreddit began posting about their favorite Wookiee smuggler and the man who played him in the Original Trilogy films, Revenge of The Sith and Force Awakens.

Some players began honoring the actor by using the bandage-wearing Chewbacca skin. This has special meaning because the scenes where Chewie is getting bandaged in Force Awakens are some of the final scenes Peter Mayhew ever recorded as the loveable Wookiee. (Due to knee injuries, Mayhew could only shoot scenes where Chewie was sitting or laying down.)

Other players asked Battlefront II developers DICE to create an event or other in-game activity to honor the late Mayhew. While no event has been added or announced, the developers seem to have added a small tribute into the game. First noticed last night by players, someone at Dice has added the injured Chewbacca to the main menu of Battlefront II.

Advertisement

According to a post from an employee at DICE, this small change was most likely made by one of the game’s producers.

I’m not crying. Not at all. Just got something in my eye.