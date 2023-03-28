10 Meh Games That Became Killer With Updates

While the words “is it finally good?” seem to be a reflexive phrase for discussing games these days, not every game is able to pull a 360 after failed first impressions. One could write a ballad, or perhaps an anthem, as a tribute to those fallen titles. But today we’ll shine a light on those that did manage to actually evolve and turn things around.
Of course, games don’t just magically get better one day. Those games that have changed for the better have done so on a road paved with constant and numerous updates that dramatically change the nature of the game, reversing poor early decisions or simply improving the experience across the board. While some games here might still be divisive, their continued developer support and dedicated player bases prove that second chances are worth taking.