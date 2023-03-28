10 Meh Games That Became Killer With Updates

Forget about failing to meet expectations, Cyberpunk 2077’s brutal launch was so bad that it warranted complete refunds and, in one instance, was delisted from a digital storefront. While next-gen consoles and high-powered PCs might’ve been able to push through the digital crud that mucked up the game, it still wasn’t a great experience; bugs and crashes were constant. And even when it was running well, there was a general level of disappointment as it just felt like it wasn’t living up to expectations.

Now that multiple updates have addressed a wide variety of the gargantuan technical issues, more players are able to enjoy the genuinely fun and compelling main narrative, as well as all the pretty, pretty ray-traced sights of Night City. But updates to stability aren’t the only improvements the game’s undergone. Patch 1.5 was perhaps one of the best updates yet, helping Night City begin to feel more alive with the ability to buy new apartments, better vehicle handling, improved crowd and traffic AI, and added dialogue options via text with romanceable NPCs. You can also, as of Patch 1.6, transmogrify your items so you don’t look like an idiot just for chasing the best stats.

There’s also an even more promising future ahead of 2077 should modders take full advantage of the REDmod suite of mod tools. We’ve seen some promising looks at what’s possible when 2077 is treated as a canvas. Time will tell what wonders will emerge from this potential, but gaming isn’t without its redemption stories built off the backs of passionate modders. 2077 just might go on to be one of those.