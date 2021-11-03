If you love playing Destiny 2, but also appreciate playing other games every once in a while, then welcome: You’re in the right place. And if you actually don’t like playing Destiny 2, but wish you had something similar to get lost in, then you’re in the right place, too.



Amid its longest season ever, Bungie’s sci-fi MMO is currently on a temporary break, making this the perfect time to spin up one of the many other quality loot shooters vying for your attention. I’ve compiled this list of Destiny 2 alternatives based on a combination of completely subjective criteria, including: Is the shooting good? Is the looting fun? And (importantly) do I think the game is cool?

Let’s begin.