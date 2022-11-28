The Grand Theft Auto franchise has been around for two decades now, and the series includes over a dozen titles. Some GTA games are excellent, others...not so much. Let’s take a moment to rank every GTA game, from worst to best.



Update: 7/19/22: This post was originally published on January 19, 2017. Some images and text have been updated but the original ranking remains the same.

We originally ranked GTA games a few years back, but that was before GTA V—so, you can consider this an update of sorts. I built this list taking into account how these games play in 2022, rather than just going with my fond memories, which means some “classics” might be lower than you expect.



Maybe you disagree with my rankings. That’s OK! Each entry also has some fun facts and bits of trivia, so don’t get too mad if [Insert Your Favorite GTA Game] doesn’t take the top spot.