Wake the f@#^ up, Samurai. There’s a new mod in Cyberpunk 2077 that lets you experience the meteoric rise and fall of going full cyberpsycho, just as depicted in one of your favorite Japanese anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

The Nexus-hosted mod, created by DJ_Kovrik, is called Wannabe Edgerunner. With it, you can experience the trippiness of ”cyberpsychosis” in 2077 thanks to a new stat, humanity, which decreases with your body count, berserk/sandevistan usage, and the number of cybernetic enhancements you’ve bolted onto your body. Lose enough humanity and bad things start happening. While the Wannabe Edgerunner mod doesn’t have the same visual flair as animation studio Trigger’s “doubled eyes” depiction of cyberpsychosis, it does get extra credit for how smoothly it implements in-game mechanics to bring authenticity to the hallucinatory cybernetic disorder.



The number of cybernetic implants you have on your character in 2077 permanently drops your humanity stat, which is displayed as a widget next to your health bar. In addition, any active usage of your cyberware or unaliving of Night City denizens temporarily lowers your humanity. These temporary drops can be restored by a good night’s sleep.



Visually speaking, the Wannabe Edgerunners mod has three thresholds: glitches, pre-psychosis, and cyberpsychosis that trigger gradually heavier glitch effects and buffs to your speed and armor but will also signal the cops to blicky you with their military-grade stickies. If you’re not trying to become the name of a top-shelf drink at the Afterlife bar anytime soon, you can temporarily suppress the side effects of cyberpsychosis by taking neuroblocker meds just like characters in the anime.



In the lore of Cyberpunk 2077, cyberpsychosis is a form of mental illness that’s brought about following an extensive amount of cybernetic modifications to the body. In both the game and the anime, those designated as cyber psychos are seen as unthinking killing machines who must be put down swiftly and, oftentimes, with extreme prejudice from MaxTac. But if you’ve watched the anime, you know that those suffering from cyberpsychosis still harbor more humanity than the in-universe propaganda suggests. Art imitates life, and so on.



Since the premiere of Netflix’s anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, new and old fans alike have flocked in droves to deep-dive back into Cyberpunk 2077. Alongside mods like Wannabe Edgerunners, a flood of other mods have emerged that allow players to bring the world of Edgerunners into the game. Just goes to show you how quickly the power of a well-adapted anime can revive a game’s fanbase.

