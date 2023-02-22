The Best And Worst Part Of Every Grand Theft Auto

Starting back in 1998, Grand Theft Auto has become one of the biggest, most successful, and most controversial video game franchises of all time. These open-world action games mix crime, comedy, combat, and cars into some of the most exciting digital sandboxes ever created. Add in some classic radio stations and iconic missions to the mix and you have a recipe for greatness.

But no GTA game, not even your favorite one, is perfect. So, here are the best and worst parts of every Grand Theft Auto game ever released in order of release. Oh and if you are curious about which game is the best overall, check out our recently updated list ranking every game in the series.