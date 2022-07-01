Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4 (GameCube, PlayStation, PlayStation 2, Xbox)

Release Date: October 23, 2002

The best Tony Hawk game is THPS3. But THPS4 is still a damn fine entry in the beloved franchise. Sure, it plays a bit too much like 3 and looks a lot like it too. As a result, it doesn’t feel as fresh or innovative, but this PS2 classic is still as fun to play as previous entries while adding more fantastic levels and tricks. This game also marked the end of an era for the franchise. After this, the also wonderful Tony Hawk’s Underground would move the series into the open world and change its tone to be more like Jackass. So for some, THPS4 is the last pure game in the Activision series.

