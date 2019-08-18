Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Ubisoft announced new details about the upcoming third season of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 4 were announced today at the Rainbow Six Major in Raleigh. A new operation is coming called Ember Rise. It will add two new operators, a revamped version of the map Kanal, a battle pass system and a series of quality of life improvements to the game.



The most exciting of the two new operators is Amaru, an attacker from Peru. She comes equipped with standard weapons, but will also be able to use a new grappling hook tool. The Garra hook will let her zip to the tops of buildings and into windows, where she can actually use her speed to kick and kill opponents standing close to the window.

The other new operator is Goyo, a defender from Mexico who was raised by Amaru. Goyo has a Volcan shield which can provide cover, but it also has a special ability. It has an incendiary bomb attached to it that can burst and deal fire damage to any nearby enemies.

Kanal, a classic map that has been around in Rainbow Six Siege for years, is getting a full rework. Ubisoft says this rework is intended to make the map easier to navigate and move through, with new stairs and paths linking parts of the map. Bomb sites have also been moved to new areas.

With this new season and operation, Siege will introduce a Battle Pass system, starting with a smaller pass named “Call Me Henry.” According to a press release from Ubisoft, the “Mini Battle Pass” is “Phase 1 of Rainbow Six Siege’s Battle Pass deployment in Year 4 and will launch during Year 4 Season 3 for free.” That sentence sounds like gibberish the more I read it, but the takeaway is Battle Passes are coming to Siege.

Beyond these bigger changes, Ubisoft promises improved menus, new updates to fight player toxicity and better map rotation for different playlists. These changes will go live on the Rainbow Six Siege test server on August 19, where Ubisoft will watch for bugs and balance issues.

No release date was given for when the update would hit the main version of the game.