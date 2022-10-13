One of the great joys of No Man’s Sky is discovering mind-blowing sci-fi Kodak moments. The game has evolved wildly since its release, but the ability to roam and discover the wonders of this procedurally generated universe has remained constant as one of its many charms.

Though the updates over the ye ars have spruced up the visuals and given players more activities and quests to do, emergent discovery and beauty were, to me at least, always central to what this game was all about.

So let’s tap into some Carl Sagan-esque enthusiasm for the wonders of the universe, toss on some soundscapey post-rock, and get really high...on these select photos found in the Perfect Planets Album from the Galactic Hub of Geological Surveyors. Which, in case you have found some wonders of your own, you can join and contribute to, by the way.

All of these worlds meet GHGS perfect planet criteria: They are stormless, have low Sentinel activity, and the weather here doesn’t require hazard protection, regardless of the time of day.