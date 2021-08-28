Good games don’t die, they just get old. Halo 3 is a very good (and yes, very old) game, being released back in 2007. But 13 years later it is still getting new maps. This time, 343 Industries is adding a remake of a classic Halo 2 map into the Master Chief Collection version of Halo 3.

Yesterday, in a post on the official Halo Waypoint forums, 343 laid out all the new changes, additions, and features that will be part of MCC Season 8's public flight. One of the big new things being added is Icebox, a new map for Halo 3.

Icebox is a snowy remake of Turf from Halo 2 and is set in the Russian city of Tyumen. This new level comes from Halo Online, a now-shuttered online-only game developed by Saber Interactive built with a modified version of the Halo 3 engine. It was released only in Russia in 2015 via a closed beta and is no longer updated. This isn’t the first time 343 has salvaged content from Halo Online. Back in April, the Halo Online map Waterfall was ported into Halo 3.

Besides the new map, this upcoming public test flight will also add the classic Halo Combat Evolved HUD with 4k supp ort and the option to toggle it off and new campaign collectibles in Halo 3. What does that mean? Not sure. 343 didn’t share any details. Could it be connected to the upcoming Halo Infinite? Maybe!

343 also announced that more options for Halo 3: ODST’s Firefight game mode were coming in this test. The studio also teased that The Flood might be added to the wave-based horde mode via a single screenshot.

You can read the full post to see everything else, big and small, that 343 is planning to add in this test flight. Keep in mind that while all of this stuff will eventually be added to MCC, it’s possible some things will slip into later seasons and updates.



Remember when the Master Chief Collection was an embarrassing, mostly broken mess of a game back when it first came out in 2014? How things have changed.



