Hello! E3 is here, basically, and these past few days have been filled with a bunch of leaks and news. Plus, a giant ladybug invasion and Sega Rally X Simpsons.
LEAKS!
I know a lot of people who are very excited about these games.
This isn’t what I wanted from these folks, but I also think this could end up being cool. I assume we will see more very soon.
Ahh, you know it’s E3 when we get the annual Ubisoft leak. Like Old Faithful, you can set your watch to the yearly Ubi leak.
Tweets!
“Cook, Play, Eat!!!” is not the correct order. I would cook, then eat then play. Otherwise, my food might get cold.
I’d play this.
You know on my list of “Things That Might Destroy The World” I didn’t have ladybugs. It is always the enemy you least expect you surprises you.
News
There has been so much news and info this week that I’ve cut the comments section. Sorry!
- Square Enix Announces Dragon Quest Walk, Its Version Of Pokémon Go
- Shenmue III Delayed Again, This Time Until November
- Sony Is Testing 16-Person Parties For PS4
- Xbox Apparently Thinks Gamers Want Neon Green Body Wash
- Pokémon Sword And Shield Will Have Co-Op Raids (And Everything Else We Learned Today)
- Classic Spongebob Game Battle for Bikini Bottom Is Getting Remade
- Darksiders Is Getting A Diablo-Style Spinoff
- Baldur’s Gate 3 Confirmed From The Makers of Divinity: Original Sin 2
- Bungie Outlines The Future Of Destiny 2: Cross-Save, No Exclusives, Free-To-Play Base Game
Trailers & Videos You May Have Missed
Now you can fail over and over at the raid without a console!
Get hyped, as the kids say.
Ohhh, this looks cool. Didn’t even know about it until a few minutes ago.
I’m always ready for a new game from Remedy.
This is uh... certainly a way to announce this game.
Morning Checkpoint is all about catching you up on the past week, getting you ready for the next week, answering some questions, sharing stories and having a good time. You can email me anything you want or drop a comment below. Suggest tweets, comments, ideas, new sections and more for next week and thanks for reading!