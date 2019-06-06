Publisher THQ Nordic just announced Darksiders Genesis, a Diablo-style spinoff in the recently-revived Darksiders series. It’s a big shift from the third-person action the previous trilogy of action role-playing games was known for.

The announcement trailer for Genesis introduces a new horseman of the Apocalypse, Strife, in a brief cinematic, before showing off the game’s new, top-down perspective. If you look closely, you can also see the first game’s protagonist, War, fighting alongside Strife—perhaps there’ll be some cooperative play?

There’s no release date yet, but the announced platforms include PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia.