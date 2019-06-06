After teasing it last week, the makers of Divinity: Original Sin 2 today confirmed the biggest pre-E3 bombshell yet: Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming.



Larian, the company behind Divinity, announced the news on Google’s Stadia stream today. It’ll also be on PC, the company said.

Says Larian in a press release:

Baldur’s Gate III will push the boundaries of the RPG genre and offer a rich narrative with unparalleled player freedom, high-stakes decisions, unique companion characters and memorable combat. It is Larian Studios’ biggest production ever and will be playable together with friends or as a single-player adventure.

I’ll be talking to the developers on Sunday at E3 for Kotaku Splitscreen, so soon enough we’ll hopefully know more about all this all came together and whether the Bhaalspawn, protagonist of Baldur’s Gates 1-2, is involved.