Are the developers behind my favorite role-playing game of the decade making a sequel to my favorite role-playing game of the decade before? It sure seems that way, as Larian Studios, makers of Divinity: Original Sin 2, are teasing news of a Baldur’s Gate 3.



This morning, Larian put up a teaser on the company’s website with a big ol’ three (see above), which led many of us to believe that Divinity: Original Sin 3 was en route. But some clever HTML snooping by Twitter user @kunkken (and confirmed by Kotaku) leads to a whole bunch of hints that this is Baldur’s Gate 3, officially licensed from Dungeons & Dragons makers Wizards of the Coast.

Before I go any further, allow me to make a brief digression. HOLY FUCKING SHIT.

Okay, carrying on. The original Baldur’s Gate trilogy, which ended in 2001, is largely regarded as one of the best role-playing game series ever made. It’s renowned for its brilliant design and writing, and even today, Baldur’s Gate 2 holds up pretty damn well. The Canadian developer Beamdog, best known for making enhanced editions of old Infinity Engine games like Baldur’s Gate and its ilk, had teased a Baldur’s Gate 3 many times, but that never got off the ground. If the makers of Divinity: Original Sin 2—perhaps Baldur’s Gate 2's greatest successor—are really making a new one, this might be the news of the year.