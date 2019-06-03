Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Square Enix

Today, Square Enix announced Dragon Walk, an augmented-reality game based on Dragon Quest that encourages players to get out and about. The Pokémon Go comparisons are inevitable.

In Dragon Walk, you walk through an in-game field, which is filled with real-world Japanese landmarks like Tokyo Tower, and battle monsters.

There is also customized “My Room” function that allows players to decorate their in-game dwellings.

Dragon Walk is going into beta in Japan. No word yet about its official release or whether the game will be out internationally.