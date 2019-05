At a press conference in Tokyo Tuesday, the Pok√©mon Company announced some unexpected Pok√©mon-related games and services, mostly on mobile devices. Pok√©mon Home is a cloud service that allows players to save and transfer their monsters. Great! There‚Äôs also a new Pok√©mon Go peripheral called the Pok√©mon Go Plus+. It is pronounced ‚Äúplus plus.‚ÄĚ Sure! These releases are a little perplexing, but the one I found most baffling was Pok√©mon Sleep.



Pok√©mon Sleep is described as a game that ‚Äúaims to turn sleeping into entertainment by having a player‚Äôs time spent sleeping, and the time they wake up, effect the gameplay.‚ÄĚ Sounds a little dystopian, but go off, Pok√©mon Company! It‚Äôs essentially a sleep tracker that connects to Pok√©mon Go and the Pok√©mon Go Plus+, and the three combined do something unclear but probably beneficial for your Pok√©mon. It‚Äôs slated to come to mobile in 2020. I already use a sleep tracker because I sleep like shit, so sure, why not make it Pok√©mon themed?

Luckily for my sleep-deprived ass, the internet clowned on this vague, strange-sounding game almost immediately.

As much as I love these jokes, I’m not sure I need my absurdly powerful Pocket Monsters to know when I’m sleeping. I’m gonna go grab my third cup of coffee and stare into the middle distance for a while.