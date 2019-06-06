Bungie today went in-depth on the future of Destiny 2, delivering a heartfelt video presentation in which franchise bosses Luke Smith and Mark Noseworthy talked about their Activision-free vision: a Destiny 2 that’s continually updated and playable just about anywhere.

Smith and Noseworthy said that one of their goals was to embrace the “MMO” aspects of Destiny 2, bolstering the game’s social aspects and focusing more on RPG stats. Another of their goals is to make the game feel more like a “single evolving world,” while the third is “play it anywhere.”

Reading between the lines sure makes it seem like Destiny 3 ain’t coming, but we’ll be probing Bungie about that one in the near future.

Here’s the news: