A security flaw on publisher Bandai Namco’s website has led to a major new E3 leak that reveals three new games: the rumored From Software-George R.R. Martin collaboration, a new Tales game, and Ni no Kuni remastered.



Via various posters on ResetEra, the leaks are:

Elden Ring, for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, a new game from the makers of Dark Souls and Sekiro in collaboration with Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin. Turns out all those rumors were indeed true.

A remastered version of the first Ni no Kuni, for Xbox One, PC, and PS4. Looks like a Switch version of the non-remastered version is coming, too.

And Tales of Arise (pictured above), a new game in the long-running JRPG series, also for PC/Xbox/PS4.

What a disaster for Bandai Namco. Chances are high we’ll see all three of these games during Microsoft’s press conference on Sunday afternoon. Exciting times all around.