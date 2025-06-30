Halo's Future Will Be Revealed...In October, Says Xbox

Rumors have been swirling for a while now that Xbox’s flagship series, Halo, might be making the leap to PlayStation in the near future. There have also been rumors about a remake of the OG game. Now, Halo Studios, formerly 343 Industries, has stepped forward to explain that it will provide actual information later this year.

Earlier this month, Xbox boss Phil Spencer ended the company’s Summer Showcase with a tease for what’s coming in 2026, promising a new Fable, a new Gears of War, the next Forza, and hinting at Halo by saying: “and the return of a classic that’s been with us since the beginning.” This followed reports that Halo would leap to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025. Gears of War is making that leap later this year, so it seems plausible Halo might do the same. The rumors and speculation have grown so large that Halo Studios has directly addressed them in a new blog post.

On June 30, Halo Studios Esports Lead Tahir “Tashi” Hasandjekic shared a blog post about the Halo World Championship happening in October and how people can buy tickets for the event. But the blog post also addressed all the speculation about Halo.

“Over the past few weeks, there’s been a fair amount of speculation about when and where more details might emerge about any of the multiple projects Halo Studios is actively working on,” said Tashi. “We don’t usually comment on such matters, but this time we want to enter the chat and share a little more perspective for Halo fans who might be on the fence about whether to attend this year’s event.”



A New Dawn | Halo Studios

Tashi explained that last October, during Halo WC, the studio unveiled “A New Dawn,” a short video revealing the news that 343 was becoming Halo Studios and shifting to Unreal Engine. He further explained that “A New Dawn” was “just the beginning” and that at this year’s Halo WC, the team “look(s) forward to continuing the conversation.”

“Speculation is always fun, but if you want the official scoop on what Halo Studios has been working on, you won’t want to miss this year’s Halo World Championship,” said Tashi. “We really hope you’ll join us in Seattle this October!”

So Halo might be coming to PS5. There might be a remake of Halo: Combat Evolved happening. There might be more to share beyond that. But we have to wait until October to find out. Ironically Tashi’s post, meant to address speculation, will likely lead to even more speculation and rumors appearing online. October can’t come soon enough.

