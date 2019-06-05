Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, released back in 2003 and very good for both the time and now, is being remade for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.



Publisher THQ Nordic announced the game earlier today, and it sounds like it’s doing quite a bit more than just upping the resolution. From the game’s Steam page, the remake is going to have “high-end visuals, modern resolutions and carefully polished gameplay”, along with a “brand new horde mode multiplayer for up to two players, online and splitscreen” and even the addition of some stuff that was cut from the original game, like a boss fight against Robo Squidward.

No word on a release date as of yet.