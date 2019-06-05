Pokémon Sword and Shield, the long awaited new entry in the Pokémon franchise for Nintendo Switch, is coming out November 15th. Now we finally know more about the region of Galor, the Pokémon adventure that awaits you there, and the pocket monsters that live there.



Play With Your Friends

Pokémon battles haven’t changed too much since the beginning of the franchise, and Pokémon Sword and Shield come with co-op, which isn’t new for the franchise. Raids, which Sword and Shield will also have, are new.

During Max Raid Battles, you and your friends will fight against powerful Pokémon for a chance to catch rare Pokémon. You’ll be able to play with four friends in person, or online. These Pokemon will also be super big and super powerful, which is a new mechanic called Dynomaxing.

You’ll be able to Dynomax your own Pokémon too, which makes them huge and turns all their moves into powerful Z-moves for three turns. Gym leaders seem to be all about Dynomaxing, as gyms are built so that gym leaders and trainers can Dynomax—and if you hated the Trials from Sun and Moon, don’t worry, Sword and Shield has brought back more traditional gym leaders.

Advertisement

New Region, New Pokemon

As with every new Pokémon game, there comes an onslaught of new Pokémon. Galar is a a region based on the United Kingdom, so the new Pokémon from that region have a bit of an British flair.

Wooloo, Gossifluer, Drednaw, Corviknight all definitely feel a bit British to me, especially Wooloo, a big fluffy sheep, if the sheep dotting the Welsh countryside I saw during a road trip is anything to go by. Corviknight is well, a giant flying bird knight—the connection to british culture was pretty clear there.

Advertisement

Of all these new pokemon, the only one with an evolved form that we saw was Gossifluer, who evolved into Edlegoss. It’s very cute and I want to hold it, even if it will give me hayfever.

The game comes out November 15th, and I can’t wait. If you’re hella psyched, you can pre-order a double pack of both games starting now. Maybe gift one to a friend, so you can go on Max Raid Battles together.