Image: U-Treasure

Need the perfect ring to pop the question for your official Pokémon wedding? Well, here you go!



Japan’s U-Treasure is offering Poké Ball jewelry cases and Pikachu and Mew themed rings.

Image: U-Treasure

Image: U-Treasure

The engagement rings start at around $700 (the ones pictured go for more), while the case is $119. The Master Ball case is available for a limited time.