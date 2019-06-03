Shenmue III was originally supposed to be out at the end of 2017. Then the first half of 2018. Then August 2019. Now it’s being pushed back further, to November 19.



Yu Suzuki made the announcement earlier today on the game’s Kickstarter page, saying:

Whilst almost ready, the game simply needs a little more refinement before being truly finished. We feel that the extra time we have will help us deliver the true Shenmue experience players around the world deserve!

You’ve all waited this long, guys, you can wait a few extra months.