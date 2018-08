After a couple delays, Shenmue III has a new release date. It will be out on August 27, 2019 on the Windows and PS4. Hopefully.



In June 2017, the game was delayed from December of that year to the first half of this year. Then, this past May, Shenmue III was once again delayed to 2019.

Shenmue III set a new Kickstarter record in 2015 after the game was announced during Sony’s E3 press conference.