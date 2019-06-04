Image: Microsoft (GameSpot)

Actual marketing copy for Xbox’s upcoming body wash: “Lift Your GAME.”

According to GameSpot, Xbox will release a line of personal hygiene products this summer called Xbox Lynx. Lynx is the name that Axe is marketed by in Australia, New Zealand, China and elsewhere outside the U.S.

My Xbox isn’t something I associate with the “fresh scent of pulsing green citrus, featuring top notes of kaffir lime and winter lemon,” nor “notes of mint and sage, and woody bottom notes of patchouli and clearwood,” as much as snack detritus and sweaty palms. But hey, go off, I guess.

GameSpot reports that Lynx will be available in Australia and New Zealand, although an Xbox representative did not respond to Kotaku’s question about a U.S. roll-out.

Xbox’s deodorant, body spray and shower gel bottles will feature a bright green color palette with dashes of black and white. They look more like Alienware PC peripherals than containers for soap, and maybe that’s great. As we’ve reported, some gamers find it difficult to stomach each other’s muskier scents, and everybody—including Xbox fans—should be regularly using soap and deodorant. If Xbox Lynx is what gets you into personal hygiene, super.

However—despite the alluring green glow of the Xbox Lynx’s shower gel, which claims to be a three-in-one body wash, facial soap and shampoo, please show yourself some respect and purchase a separate body wash and shampoo. Your hair will thank me.