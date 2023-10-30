Kotaku’s Most Anticipated Games Of 2024 [Updated]

This story is part of our new Future of Gaming series, a three-site look at gaming’s most pioneering technologies, players, and makers.

Congratulations, gamers. After making it through back-to-back big video game launches, disappointing cancellations and delays, and bizarre tribalistic discourse over which console is the best in 2023, you have more of the same coming in 2024. Joking aside, 2023 was a very good year for video games, with bangers like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur’s Gate 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Diablo IV, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Alan Wake 2. We’ve been eating real good lately.

Thankfully, 2024 has already hit the ground running as another fantastic year for high-quality video game releases. In fact, you can check out our picks of the best games of 2024 so far right now! But more—lots more—are on the way. So, to help you get appropriately hyped, we’ve rounded up 36 exciting titles due to release in the coming year. Read on for some of the most anticipated games coming from Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, and others.

