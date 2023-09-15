Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: 14 Awesome Things We Saw In The New Trailer

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s new trailer was undoubtedly the star of the show in Sony’s September 14 PlayStation State of Play presentation. The highly anticipated second installment of the Final Fantasy VII remake looks better than ever and damn, that trailer was packed full of fascinating morsels.



Three minutes in length, the trailer showed a number of recognizable highlights but also some wild, unexpected twists that confirm the second remake project has far greater ambitions than merely recounting the events of Square Enix’s 1997 PlayStation RPG classic.

Read on for 14 details from the trailer you may want to freak out over. But if you’re new to the world of Final Fantasy VII or otherwise haven’t played the original, we’ll keep the super spoilery details to a minimum just to be safe.

