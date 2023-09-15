Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Won’t Let Players Import Saves From The Last Game

Square Enix has recently unveiled a lot of new details about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the next chapter in its three-part remake trilogy of the classic 1997 RPG. One key bit of info is that players won’t be able to import their saves from Final Fantasy VII Remake into Rebirth, but there will be a reward for those who played the last game and its DLC.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, out exclusively on PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024, takes place after the events of 2020’s FF7 Remake and its Intergrade DLC. Like the first game, this new sequel seems to be a visually stunning remake of Square’s beloved PS1 RPG megahit, Final Fantasy VII. As before, in Rebirth small and big details of the original storyline seem to have been tweaked, leading to interesting results. And with Rebirth directly continuing the adventure of Cloud and gang, some might assume they can carry over their saves into the sequel, but that isn’t the case.

PlayStation / Square Enix

In an interview with the Official PlayStation Blog, Rebirth’s director Naoki Hamaguchi explained that players won’t be able to import their leveled-up and super-powerful characters from Remake into the new sequel, suggesting that each entry in the FFVII remake trilogy will be a “standalone game in its own right.”

“Because of this, each game’s balancing is done independently,” explained Hamaguchi. “And a player’s levels and abilities will not carry over from one game to the next.”

While some might be disappointed that they can’t trample through FFVII Rebirth’s enemies and bosses with their OP Cloud and Aerith, this decision makes sense. These remakes are large RPGs of their very own, and trying to design them to support high-level characters would likely be challenging and ruin the overall balance.

But, if you did play Remake, Square Enix has “special bonuses” for you, as confirmed by Hamaguchi. On Square Enix’s official website, the publisher revealed what those bonuses are: Leviathan Summon Materia for folks with Remake save data and Ramuh Summon Materia if you’ve got Intermission save data. Just keep in mind that this save data needs to be on your PS5 when you play Rebirth.

