Everything We Saw At PlayStation’s State Of Play Event

Today Sony held another State of Play event, showing off upcoming titles for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Today’s event featured expansions for Resident Evil 4 and Tales of Arise, another look at a very funny walking simulator, and one epic, mega huge trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which will launch on two (count ‘em) discs on February 29 of next year.



Let’s get into it.

Baby Steps

Devolver Digital / GameSpot Trailers

You know, sometimes you just wake up in a mud puddle in the forest and need to figure out how to walk. Well if you’re lucky or something and haven’t experienced that in reality, then Baby Steps looks like a solid simulation of such an experience. Try to walk, fall down, talk to yourself, rinse and repeat.

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Sony Pictures Virtual Reality / PlayStation



PS VR2 will be seeing some cooperative ghost-capturing action soon with Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord.

Resident Evil 4 Remake VR mode

Capcom / PlayStation



Ready to play Resident Evil 4 yet again? PS VR2 will soon be home to a VR mode for Resident Evil 4, featuring the reimagined gory violence of this classic, undying entry in the legendary horror series.

Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways

Capcom

Starring Ada Wong, Resident Evil 4 will see an expansion by way of Separate Ways, which will tell a parallel story to the main events of RE4. It releases on September 21, 2023.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Ubisoft / PlayStation



James Cameron’s brightly colored fantasy world is coming to the land of video games by way of a first-person adventure adaptation (though you’ll get to ride some flying creatures in third-person, it seems). Like in the movies, those pesky humans are out to destroy the serene and lush environments of Pandora. It’s up to you to stop ‘em.

Ghostrunner 2

One More Level / IGN



Ghostrunner 2 will be arriving on PS5 on October 26. You can download a free demo of this fast-paced run-and-slash game today.

Deep Earth Collection PS5 plates and controller colors

PlayStation

If you’ve been looking for some new colors for your PS5, there are some on the way with Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver.

Helldivers II

Arrowhead Game Studios / IGN



In a close look at Helldivers II gameplay, today’s State of Play showed off the cooperative nature of this third-person shooter. With four players taking on some beastly lookin’ aliens, this looks like a pretty good excuse to round up some friends to devastate some alien wildlife.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Insomniac / PlayStation



Today we got a closer look at the open-world environment of Spider-Man 2. Not only will you have Manhattan Island, but also Brooklyn, and Queens—also known as the best borough.

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn

Bandai Namco / PlayStation



Tales of Arise will see a new DLC expansion hit PS5 on November 9, 2023.

Honkai Star Rail

miHoYo / PlayStation



Featuring eye-pleasing combat and some slick anime style, Honkai Star Rail launches for PS5 on October 11, 2023.

Foamstars

Square Enix / PlayStation



This Splatoon-like trades ink for foam and features specific characters similar to that of a hero shooter. The open beta launches in late September.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Square Enix / PlayStta ion



Anticipation is at a fever pitch for the continuation of Final Fantasy VII’s remake project. Today’s trailer showed off some classic environments and scenarios from the original game, as well as some wildly unexpected twists (what’s with Zack carrying Cloud into Midgar?). We also saw some vehicular travel including an, uh, Segway? There’s a ton of stuff packed into this trailer, so you can bet we’ll be watching it several times over. And then some more.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launches on February 29, 2024.

And that was it for today’s brief but very cool State of Play event. Now, I’m gonna go daydream some more about Final Fantasy VII.