That TMNT Movie Was So Successful It’s Getting A Video Game Sequel

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are in the midst of a comeback of sorts, or at least a little renaissance. Nickelodeon’s big summer animated film, TMNT: Mutant Mayhem, is getting a video game tie-in set in the movie’s universe that promises to combine the film’s “bold, painterly art style” with a funny story and “energetic ninja teamwork.”

Not much has been revealed about the upcoming TMNT game aside from players taking control of the turtles and interacting with movie characters like Rocksteady as they take on a “new mutant threat” in New York after the events of the movie, according to IGN. We don’t even know the developers behind the game yet. What we do know is that the game is being published by Outright Games, the same publisher behind licensed games like Peppa Pig: World Adventures, Transformers: Battlegrounds, and Ben 10: Power Trip. The TMNT game will come out in 2024 on unspecified consoles and PC.

“Nickelodeon is one of our longest-standing licensing collaborators and we’re overjoyed to have the opportunity to bring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to life in a brand new and original video game,” Outright Games COO Stephanie Malham said in a press statement. “This is one of the most enduring and beloved franchises in the world and we’re beyond excited to use our expertise to expand the Turtles’ global reach even further through the world of video games.”

The Mutant Mayhem film is currently “certified fresh” on aggregator Rotten Tomatoes with a reviewer and audience score of 97 and 90 percent, respectively, at the time of this writing. Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies are currently working on a sequel film and a two-season series on Paramount+. They also scheduled the film’s home video release to be less than a month after its August theatrical release, which is uncommon for a studio to do while a movie is still doing the rounds in theaters.



