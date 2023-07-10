Seth Rogen Loves TMNT So Much He Busted His Head Open With Nunchucks

During a press junket interview for the upcoming animated film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, actor and co-writer Seth Rogen revealed that he’s been enamored with the heroes in a half shell for so long that he’s got the battle scars to prove it. More precisely, Rogen cracked his dome open playing with nunchucks like Michelangelo, as many of us have.

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem follows younger versions of the turtle quartet as they try to gain popularity among their fellow New Yorkers by putting a stop to the villainous Superfly’s crime wave. The animated film includes a star-studded cast of Hollywood actors in supporting roles including Rogen as Bebop, Ice Cube as Superfly, John Cena as Rocksteady, and action-movie legend Jackie Chan as Master Splinter, to name a few.



Speaking with Empire Magazine, Rogen revealed that his fanboy-related TMNT injury came soon after his father gifted him his pair of nunchucks.



“Part of the reason I did karate was because of the Ninja Turtles,” Rogen said. “Me and [co-writer Evan Goldberg] both did karate together. My dad got me nunchucks that I cracked my head open with, because I was obsessed with the Ninja Turtles, and Michelangelo specifically.”



Goldberg added to Rogen’s painful recountings of his ninja faux pas, divulging that it was more than Rogen’s head that the comedy actor broke when displaying his nunchuck skills, saying “Seth had just got these nunchucks. He was like, ‘Yo, check this out, I want to show you this awesome move,’ and just immediately shattered a huge chandelier from his parents’ house into a billion pieces. It took us, like, five hours to clean. On a sitcom, you’d be like, ‘This is too broad.’”



“It was instantaneous,” Rogen added. “It was as though what I was trying to show him was my ability to destroy a lamp.”

In retrospect, it’s probably best that Rogen fancied Mikey instead of Leonardo or Raphael. One could only imagine the kind of physical and property damage a kid could do if left unattended in a house with twin katana or two sais.



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits theaters on August 2.



