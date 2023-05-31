Paramount

The TMNT movie has a star-studded cast of Hollywood actors in supporting roles including Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, and action-movie legend Jackie Chan as Master Splinter, to name a few. In addition to starring in the film, Rogen, who earlier this year starred in Nintendo and Illumination’s box-office-breaking film The Super Mario Bros. Movie, will also serve as one of the TMNT movie’s writers and producers [Seth Rogen laugh intensifies].

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits theaters on August 2.