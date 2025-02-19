Call Of Duty LocksTMNT Characters Behind $80 Paywall

Activision is bringing the famous Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops 6. Players will be able to buy skins based on each of the four amphibian crime fighters starting Thursday. But if you want all four of them, you’ll need to shell out $80.

Earlier this week, Activision officially unveiled a new TMNT-themed event coming in the Season 2 Reloaded update for both Warzone and Black Ops 6. This midseason update adds new maps and modes, as well as the ninja turtles. On February 18 the publisher revealed prices for the TMNT characters as well as their special battle pass featuring exclusive cosmetic items. And like so many other things in Call of Duty, the prices aren’t cheap.

As reported by Dexerto, the new TMNT skins aren’t bundled together and instead players will have to buy each turtle—Leo, Donatello, Mikey, and Ralph—separately. And each of these heroes costs 2,400 COD points. And that many COD points will cost you $20 in real money. Add it up and that’s $80 if you want the whole TMNT quartet. Ouch.

Activision / Viacom

But wait, it gets worse! If you want a new Splinter skin and other cool cosmetics featured in the TMNT battle pass, you have to pay $10 to access the premium pass. That means if you want all the TMNT content, you have to spend $90, which is more than the total cost of Call of Duty Black Ops 6. Heck, you could buy the new COD and still have money left over to buy some other games on Steam.

What makes this even worse for some players is that the TMNT heroes were available in Fortnite in December 2023. And they came in a bundle that cost 3,400 V-Bucks, which translates to about $32.

Now, to be fair, the CoD cosmetic packs for each turtle come with a finisher and some other items, too. Still, $80 for all four TMNT characters is wild. But what is wilder is that Activision is charging this much because it knows people will pay.

