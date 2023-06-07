Last year’s retro-inspired arcade co-op brawler, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, was unexpectedly one of 2022’s best games. It was also one of the best TMNT games in years and a genuine hit. So it makes sense that Tribute Games, the developers behind Shredder’s Revenge, are planning to add more content to the brawler in the form of a newly announced DLC pack: Dimension Shellshock.

Released last June, Shredder’s Revenge is a wonderful co-op brawler starring the famous mutant teen turtles along with April O’Neil, Master Splinter, and the vigilante Casey Jones. As with past TMNT games, this new adventure supports up to four players working together to save New York City from the evil Shredder and his roster of wacky villains. It’s a blast to play with friends, even if you just mash buttons and don’t know much about the TMNT franchise. And now, this fantastic game is getting new content.

On June 7, Dotemu announced Dimension Shellshock, the first paid DLC for TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge. The big news is that the game is getting a brand new playable character: Usagi Yojimbo, a samurai rabbit who has had his own comic book series for years, but who also often appears in TMNT animated shows and comics via crossover events. Dotemu hints at more playable characters being added besides Yojimbo, but no idea yet who they might be.



Also being added to the game in this DLC pack is a new game mode, though Dotemu doesn’t share many details about it. Based on the trailer it looks almost like a survival mode of some kind, which could be a lot of fun for button mashers.



Lastly, Shellshock will also include new music and fresh colors for all the playable characters, with some of the new skins inspired by other versions of the TMNT characters as they appeared in past games, movies, or TV shows.



As of now, Dotemu hasn’t released a specific release date for Dimension Shellshock beyond this year. It also hasn’t announced how much this new DLC will cost, though I expect those details will be revealed in the near future.