Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge was released last month across multiple platforms and to widely positive reviews. Now, the studio behind the retro-inspired arcade beat ‘em up has shared the news that TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge sold one million copies in just its first week. Impressive as shell, I say!

Developed by Tribute Games and published by DotEmu, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge dropped on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC on June 16. And apparently, according to a new tweet from Tribute Games, the co-op brawler was able to shift a million copies by June 23.

“We are humbled to have so many people sharing our love of the Turtles,” tweeted Tribute Games. “One million copies sold in its first week calls for a mondo pizza party with tubular toppings! Thanks again to all of you all over the globe and in Dimension X!”



Interesting to remember that Shredder’s Revenge was released day one on Xbox’s Game Pass, making this million copies sold stat even more impressive. And now, a few weeks past the initial release date of June 16, it’s very likely that the newest TMNT game has sold even more than a million copies. All that money could buy a lot of pizza.



Kotaku’s very own Jeremy Winslow described the game as a “gnarly time” that only becomes more “bodacious” when you bring in some friends and play co-op together. And I agree! I’ve already beaten the game three times with two different groups of people via couch co-op and had a blast each time. I don’t even really care about TMNT or arcade beat ‘em ups, yet I still had a radical time with Shredder’s Revenge.



I’m curious to see how the upcoming collection of retro TMNT games will do following the hugely successful Shredder’s Revenge. I can imagine a lot more people are now interested in playing more TMNT video games. And the 13 TMNT games in the Cowabunga Collection might just be the perfect thing to scratch that itch.



Also, DotEmu and Tribute have said that depending on how well the game sells, they could add DLC costumes or more to it in the future. I gotta think a million copies sold in seven days might help convince the bean counters to spend some money on DLC.