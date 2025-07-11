Patapon 1+2 Replay Will Demand Quite A Bit Of Your Time

Sony’s beloved rhythm strategy series, Patapon, is getting another lease on life with the Patapon 1+2 Replay collection. This bundle includes the first two games with updated features such as three difficulty levels, adjusting the timing of button presses.

The original games were first released on the PSP, but were ported to PS4 a few years later. Now, they’re coming to PS5, Switch, and PC thanks to Bandai Namco. Similar to another PlayStation IP that Bandai Namco took over earlier this year, Freedom Wars, Patapon 1 and 2 are no longer PlayStation exclusives.

With two games included, you’re going to be spending quite a bit of time with the collection. But exactly how long will each game take?

How long is Patapon 1+2 Replay?

The first Patapon game has 33 missions to tackle, which should take you about 15 hours to complete the story. The PlayStation Trophies and Steam Achievements list for the first and second Patapon game in this collection are identical to their PS4 remasters several years ago. To unlock all of them, you’re looking at an extra 5-10 hours, bringing the total playtime to around 25 hours.

Patapon 2 has 37 story missions and has a slightly longer runtime to the first game, sitting at about 20 hours. However, Patapon 2 has significantly more side content. There are 11 optional missions with some extra bosses for you to tackle.

Furthermore, Patapon 2’s Trophy/Achievement list requires a much longer grind than the first Patapon. This is because you’ll need to complete three different Evolution Maps and start leveling up your Patapons. This requires you to constantly farm for materials to upgrade your units and fill out the map. You can expect to spend between 15-30 hours during this process if you’re trying to unlock all of the Trophies or Achievements.

For Patapon 1+2 Replay on PlayStation, you’ll need to unlock both games’ respective Trophies to earn the Platinum trophy, as they’re all included in one giant list.

Does Patapon 1+2 Replay have multiplayer?

The short answer is yes, but also no. The PS5 and Steam versions only support single-player functionality. However, the Switch version supports local co-op up to four players. It’s unclear why local co-op is an exclusive feature for the Switch version, but fans have speculated that it’s because the original Patapon games were on the PSP. Since the Switch is also a portable device like the PSP, somehow Bandai Namco made it work on the platform.

Thankfully, there are no multiplayer-related Trophies or Achievements to unlock in Patapon 1+2 Replay.

Patapon 1+2 Replay is now available on PS5, Switch, and Windows PCs.