Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Morning Checkpoint

2020 Caught Up To Ol' Garfield

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Morning Checkpoint
Morning CheckpointCheckpointNewsTrailersGarfieldkotakucore
4
Save
Illustration for article titled 2020 Caught Up To Ol Garfield
Image: Paws Inc / Kotaku

This week we watch Keanu Reeves have fun with motorcycles, check out an amazing video game collection in Japan, learn about upcoming DLC for Borderlands 3 and Avengers, hear more about the Bethesda deal from Xbox and say goodbye to Garfield. RIP.

Advertisement

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Advertisement

A fantastic interview by Stephen, including some important questions about stuff like Xcloud, Bethesda, and the future of Xbox exclusives.

G/O Media may get a commission
Queen Helene Mint Julep Masque for Oily and Acne Prone Skin
Queen Helene Mint Julep Masque for Oily and Acne Prone Skin

I aspire to have a garage filled with cool shit that I can bring people to and then point at and go “Yeah...look at this shit!”

Advertisement

I’m not great a Soulsborne games, so I would be covered in so much blood that I might drown by the end of the first area.

Advertisement

Here’s a headline that is both amazing and hard to believe, and yet...

Tweets!

Advertisement

This is just incredible and makes me shake in fear over how much work went into creating something that seems so simple. Drawing in HTML sounds like a level in Hell.

Advertisement

Me, in the audience: Fuck, this is a WEIRD Fast and Furious sequel... I mean I don’t hate it, but...

Advertisement

I’ll stop following weird Garfield meme accounts on Twitter when I fucking die.

News

Trailers & Videos From The Past Week

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Nintendo Goes After Zelda Fan Game For Violating Copyright

Next-Gen Versions Of Marvel’s Avengers Delayed As Studio Works To Improve Game

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

Japanese Farm Hides One Hell Of A Video Game Collection

DISCUSSION

ClenchMask