2020 Caught Up To Ol' Garfield

This week we watch Keanu Reeves have fun with motorcycles, check out an amazing video game collection in Japan, learn about upcoming DLC for Borderlands 3 and Avengers, hear more about the Bethesda deal from Xbox and say goodbye to Garfield. RIP.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
A fantastic interview by Stephen, including some important questions about stuff like Xcloud, Bethesda, and the future of Xbox exclusives.
I aspire to have a garage filled with cool shit that I can bring people to and then point at and go “Yeah...look at this shit!”
I’m not great a Soulsborne games, so I would be covered in so much blood that I might drown by the end of the first area.
Here’s a headline that is both amazing and hard to believe, and yet...
Tweets!
This is just incredible and makes me shake in fear over how much work went into creating something that seems so simple. Drawing in HTML sounds like a level in Hell.
Me, in the audience: Fuck, this is a WEIRD Fast and Furious sequel... I mean I don’t hate it, but...
I’ll stop following weird Garfield meme accounts on Twitter when I fucking die.
News
- Next-Gen Versions Of Marvel’s Avengers Delayed As Studio Works To Improve Game
- Retro Experts Analogue Making A New TurboGrafx and PC Engine Console
- Revamped PlayStation Store Ditches PS3, Vita, PSP Content
- Cyberpunk 2077 Will Be On Stadia At Launch After All
- Sony Says It Isn’t Spying On Your PlayStation Parties
- Borderlands 3 Is Getting Another Wave Of Downloadable Content
- Destiny 2's Next-Gen Upgrades Come To PS5 And Xbox Series X In December
- Here’s What The PS5's UI Looks Like
- Call Of Duty Finally Lets PC Players Uninstall Over 100GB Of Stuff
- NBA 2K Players Say They have Been Scammed Out Of ‘At Least $215,000'
- Xbox 360 Users Are Getting Free Cloud Saves To Help Upgrade To Series X/S
DISCUSSION