Odds and Ends

Dark Souls Player Drenched In Blood Every Time He Gets Hit

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Gif: Big Secret

A YouTuber named Big Secret recently uploaded a video to his channel chronicling his adventures in building and using a contraption that sprays him with fake blood every time he gets hit in Dark Souls 3. I’m both fascinated and repulsed.

The machine has two modes: “easy mode,” which sprays Alex every time he dies, and “hard mode,” which unleashes a torrent of blood with every bit of damage taken. It took some experimentation to get perfect, but the results are fantastic.

Big Secret Builds (YouTube)

Even simple, early-game Dark Souls 3 encounters ended up with Alex’s face completely covered in what I assume was corn syrup and food coloring. By the end, the stuff is everywhere and he’s barely made it through the first major area of the game.

In a previous video, Alex made a similar machine that shot him with Nerf balls every time he took damage in Valorant. It seems like negative reinforcement is, like, his thing? In any case, this real-world Dark Souls 3 mod seems to replicate the experience of traveling through Lothric pretty well!

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

DISCUSSION

TheodoreBonkers
TeddyBonkers

This is positive reinforcement. Negative reinforcement would be if something is being taken away. 