Here's What The PS5's UI Looks Like

Sony released a new trailer today showing off what it will be like to navigate the PS5.
Take a look:
The PS5 will still have a traditional home screen with a top media bar you navigate to select games and other options. It’s even more minimalist than the existing PS4 home screen, with a bunch more real-estate devoted to blowing up the background art for whichever icon you’re on.
But the biggest difference between the PS4 and PS5 interface seems to be inside of the games themselves. Instead of navigating directly out of a game back to the home screen, there’s a “control center” overlay that lets you check progress, join parties, and see newsfeeds while playing.
Sony used Sackboy: A Big Adventure. While still in the game you’re able to open up the Control Center and start scrolling right to look at newsfeeds, screenshots, and utilize a new features called “Activities” which gives players a personalized time-estimate for how long it will take them to complete certain parts of a game, with some games even letting you jump around between objectives directly from the main menu.
The Activities list will also include hints, ranging from short blurbs to videos that will seemingly provide clues for how to progress in a game without needing to search online or risk spoilers. The overlay also makes it possible to join party chats by tapping a notification, as well as view friends’ shared screens, without ever leaving the game.
I guess the PS menu could’ve used some freshening up, but did anyone have a problem with the way it was? This just seems like the kind of shit no one will actually use.