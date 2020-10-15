Here's What The PS5's UI Looks Like

Screenshot : Sony

Sony released a new trailer today showing off what it will be like to navigate the PS5.



Take a look:

The PS5 will still have a traditional home screen with a top media bar you navigate to select games and other options. It’s even more minimalist than the existing PS4 home screen, with a bunch more real-estate devoted to blowing up the background art for whichever icon you’re on.

Screenshot : Sony

But t he biggest difference between the PS4 and PS5 interface seems to be inside of the games themselves. Instead of navigating directly out of a game back to the home screen, there’s a “control center” overlay that lets you check progress, join parties, and see newsfeeds while playing.

Sony used Sackboy: A Big Adventure. While still in the game you’re able to open up the Control Center and start scrolling right to look at newsfeeds, screenshots, and utilize a new features called “Activities” which gives players a personalized time-estimate for how long it will take them to complete certain parts of a game, with some games even letting you jump around between objectives directly from the main menu.

Screenshot : Sony

The Activities list will also include hints, ranging from short blurbs to videos that will seemingly provide clues for how to progress in a game without needing to search online or risk spoilers. The overlay also makes it possible to j oin party chats by tapping a notification, as well as view friends’ shared screens, without ever leaving the game.