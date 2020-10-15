Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Here's What The PS5's UI Looks Like

ethangach
Ethan Gach
Filed to:Ps5
Ps5UIsonynext-genkotakucore
3
1
Illustration for article titled Heres What The PS5s UI Looks Like
Screenshot: Sony

Sony released a new trailer today showing off what it will be like to navigate the PS5.

Advertisement

Take a look:

The PS5 will still have a traditional home screen with a top media bar you navigate to select games and other options. It’s even more minimalist than the existing PS4 home screen, with a bunch more real-estate devoted to blowing up the background art for whichever icon you’re on.

Advertisement
undefined
Screenshot: Sony

But the biggest difference between the PS4 and PS5 interface seems to be inside of the games themselves. Instead of navigating directly out of a game back to the home screen, there’s a “control center” overlay that lets you check progress, join parties, and see newsfeeds while playing.

G/O Media may get a commission
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – 3 Month Subscription
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – 3 Month Subscription
Use the promo code XGPUOCT

Sony used Sackboy: A Big Adventure. While still in the game you’re able to open up the Control Center and start scrolling right to look at newsfeeds, screenshots, and utilize a new features called “Activities” which gives players a personalized time-estimate for how long it will take them to complete certain parts of a game, with some games even letting you jump around between objectives directly from the main menu.

Screenshot: Sony
Advertisement

The Activities list will also include hints, ranging from short blurbs to videos that will seemingly provide clues for how to progress in a game without needing to search online or risk spoilers. The overlay also makes it possible to join party chats by tapping a notification, as well as view friends’ shared screens, without ever leaving the game.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Dark Souls Modders Are Building Their Own "Sequel"

Call Of Duty Finally Lets PC Players Uninstall Over 100GB Of Stuff

NBA 2K Players Say They have Been Scammed Out Of 'At Least $215,000'

Monster Hunter Fans Point Out A Problem In The Movie Poster

DISCUSSION

billykrystals
billykrystals

I guess the PS menu could’ve used some freshening up, but did anyone have a problem with the way it was? This just seems like the kind of shit no one will actually use. 