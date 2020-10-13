Xbox 360 Users Are Getting Free Cloud Saves To Help Upgrade To Series X/S

Image : Microsoft

As Microsoft gears up for the release of the fourth generation of Xbox game consoles, it throws a bone to the likely few and probably quite proud gamers who’ve stood by the second generation for 15 years. Xbox 360 users will soon be getting free cloud saves, to make upgrading to Xbox Series X/S easier. Hooray for those couple of people.



Advertisement

Normally restricted to Xbox Live Gold subscribers on the Xbox 360, Microsoft is throwing the doors wide in the lead-up to the Xbox Series X/S launch, allowing save data to flow freely from the 360 to the cloud, regardless of Xbox Live subscription status. The news comes as one item in a list of backwards compatibility features posted this morning on Xbox Wire, which also covers things like making Fallout 4 run at 60 frames-per-second and “Auto HDR” for games developed before high dynamic range visuals were a thing.

As our editor-in-chief put it in our slack channel, it’s hard to imagine there’s an Xbox 360 user out there who doesn’t have Xbox G0ld and plans to spend $300 to $500 on an Xbox Series S or X but still doesn’t plan to get Xbox Gold. If that person does exist, however, Microsoft has them covered.