News

Destiny 2's Next-Gen Upgrades Come To PS5 And Xbox Series X In December

ethangach
Ethan Gach
Illustration for article titled iDestiny 2/is Next-Geni /iUpgrades Come To PS5 And Xbox Series X In December
Screenshot: Bungie

Destiny 2 will be backwards compatible on PS5 and Xbox Series X when the consoles launch next month, but the fully next-gen version of the game won’t land until December 8.

Bungie outlined how these slightly delayed upgrades will work in a new blog post today:

  • Destiny 2 will play in 4K at 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X.
  • It will play at in 1080p at 60fps on Xbox Series S.
  • A new field of view slider will be added to the next-gen version.
  • The upgrades will be free.

The game will still have much faster load times on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S starting immediately when the consoles launch. No need for the upgrade there, which is good because the load times are currently a nightmare on base Xbox Ones and PS4s (and have been for a long time now). It will also support cross-generation play (PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S) immediately as well.

Destiny 2's next big annual expansion, Beyond Light, launches November 10.

Edit: 10.15.20 10.30am: We originally stated cross-gen play would arrive Dec 8. It will in fact be ready when the new consoles launch.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

