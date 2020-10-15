Borderlands 3 Is Getting Another Wave Of Downloadable Content

Screenshot : Gearbox

Borderlands 3 isn’t over. Last month, the looter-shooter’s first season pass wrapped up with a meaty story campaign that sent Vault Hunters inside the mind of Krieg, a popular character from the second game. Today, Gearbox revealed that a second wave of add-on content is en route.

Advertisement

The two new add-ons are called the Designer’s Cut and the Director’s Cut—no, that’s not a Blade Runner joke—and will introduce new skill trees for the four main characters, plus various new modes. There are no clear details yet what these modes will offer, but it does look like they could be having a goof, perhaps launching two rival visions for the game based on a real or imagined internal conflict. Even worse, there’s no word about new Vault Hunters joining Borderlands 3's roster—a shame, since, historically, the most interesting Borderlands characters have been post-launch additions. (E.g., Gaige and Aurelia.)

It’s also unclear whether or not these two expansions will include narrative-driven campaigns, like the western-themed Bounty of Blood or the surprisingly heartfelt Guns, Love, and Tentacles. (We’ve reached out to 2K, the game’s publisher, for clarification.) The Designer’s Cut will add a standalone mode called Arm s Race, but Gearbox is mum, at the moment, about what that entails. Hopefully it’s not another battle royale.

Advertisement

The Designer’s Cut will release on November 10, and become available when Borderlands 3 launches day-one on next-gen consoles. Gearbox didn’t share any details about the Director’s Cut—other than the fact that it’s coming out some time next spring—or any pricing information about the ex pansion pass. The first season pass, which included four story campaigns, ran for $50.