The Last Borderlands 3 DLC Goes Inside Krieg's Psyche

Screenshot : Gearbox

Today, Gearbox announced the fourth and final planned campaign expansion for Borderlands 3. It’s called Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck, and it goes inside the psyche of a Psycho. It comes out on September 10.

Advertisement

Psychos, of course, are a common enemy type in the Borderlands series. Borderlands 2 gave players a chance to play as a Psycho named Krieg—not as one of the initial four Vault Hunters, but as an added bonus character who joined the roster after launch. Though he played clunky, and had a skill tree more focused on fists than on 87 bajillion guns, the guy’s apparently popular enough for the full DLC treatment.

In Fantastic Fustercluck, the scientist Patricia Tannis (another series mainstay) believes she’s cracked the code on why Psychos are so prone to violence. Supposedly, they’re driven mad by the knowledge of a place called “Vaulthalla.” What’s more, the secret to finding it exists deep in the recesses of Krieg’s mind. Since this is a Borderlands game, that’s naturally where you’ll end up. It looks suitably ridiculous:

The arrival of this add-on will also increase the level cap for all Borderlands 3 players from 60 to 65. It’s the final planned level cap for the game—at least for the moment. If we know anything about just how explosive Borderlands can get, you’ll need it to survive the Fantastic Fustercluck.