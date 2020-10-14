It’s Prime Day!
News

Call Of Duty Finally Lets PC Players Uninstall Over 100GB Of Stuff

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:call of duty
call of dutycall of duty: modern warfareactivisionpckotaku core
2
Illustration for article titled iCall Of Duty/i Finally Lets PC Players Uninstall Over 100GB Of Stuff
Illustration: Activision

For the longest time, Call of Duty Modern Warfare on PC has made players set aside increasingly—and hilariously—enormous amounts of hard drive space, up to 232GB at last count. This week, finally, players will be able to free some of that space back up.

While it doesn’t sound like the biggest deal, increasing numbers of PC gamers are storing and running their games from solid state drives, which tend to have a more limited capacity than traditional HDDs. Most folks will have only 250-500GB total storage on their SSD, so you can see why a single game taking up 232GB of that is a problem.

The latest patch for the game now allows players to remove Modern Warfare’s singleplayer campaign, regular multiplayer, special ops mode or any combination of those three. Warzone, the game’s Battle Royale mode, can’t be uninstalled.

The campaign is 35GB, multiplayer is 42GB and special ops is 38GB. That means you can practically halve the game’s install size, which is good! Well, relatively good. Being unable to install the free-to-play Warzone, and having that take up so much space (potentially half of a 250GB SSD!), still sucks.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

Ultraviper
Ultraviper

I had mine on a 250gb ssd. not enough room to download the update that lets you uninstall parts of the game. so I just uninstalled the game completely.