News

Cyberpunk 2077 Will Be On Stadia At Launch After All

ethangach
Ethan Gach
Filed to:cyberpunk 2077
cyberpunk 2077stadiacd projekt redkotakucore
1
Save
Illustration for article titled iCyberpunk 2077/i Will Be On Stadia At Launch After All
Image: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red confirmed in today’s latest Nightwire livestream that Cyberpunk 2077 will come to Google’s video game streaming platform Stadia on November 19.

That’s the same day it will release on other platforms like Xbox One, PS4, and PC, but up until today it wasn’t entirely clear Cyberpunk 2077 would hit Stadia then as well. The fine print from a CDPR press release earlier this year implied the Stadia release date might come later, though still sometime before the end of 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077's Next-Gen Upgrade

While the game will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S when it comes out, CDPR confirmed during an investor call back in June that its next-gen upgrades won’t arrive until sometime in 2021. However, when they finally do they’ll be free.

The open-world sci-fi RPG has long been a selling point for the service, which can stream the game otherwise designed for high-end gaming hardware to phones, Chromecasts, and laptops. With Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also set to launch on Stadia alongside console and PC, Stadia users won’t have to wait to play some of the fall’s bigger releases.

Originally set to come out April 16 of this year, the game was delayed first to September 17 and then again to November 19. Last month, CDPR head Adam Badowski announced internally that the studio would be working six days a week until Cyberpunk 2077's release. As Bloomberg reported at the time, that announcement contradicted an earlier pledge by the studio to not have any mandatory crunch during the game’s development.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

smaugtheunpretentious
SmaugTheUnpretentious

It kind of seems like the only people who care about Stadia are gaming journalists. I haven’t met a single person in my gaming circle who knows anything about Stadia or has any intention of using it. It's cool if you're excited for it, but I feel like it's not for anyone I know 