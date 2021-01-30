Which State Is The Worst Game Boy Color?

This week we try to understand how stocks work, learn how one of the best areas in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was made, dunk on a dumb troll, check out what free games are coming to PS Plus, and pick out the perfect Game Boy shaped like a state.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
I’m too stupid to fully understand what’s happening, but I won’t stop reading Ethan’s wonderful coverage of the Gamestop stock situation.
If you’ve played through Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Vinland section, you should read this!
Let folks fuck Keanu Reeves. Come on CDPR.
More great coverage of the stock shitstorm of 2021. What a year so far, huh?
Tweets!
Ben Bertoli, who has written for Kotaku before in the past, shared this wonderful piece of art created by Nintendo back in the late-90s for a very patriotic ad.
“Just ignore the trolls” hasn’t worked yet. I’m down with “Fuck em up!” Bully the trolls. Make them regret logging on.
Plankton, calm down. I’ll give you all my stock.
News From The Past Week
- Jeanette Maus, Actor For Resident Evil Village, Dies At 39
- After 11 Years, Left 4 Dead 2 Is Finally Uncensored In Germany
- Bloomberg Report Details Major Dysfunction At Amazon Game Studios
- Yakuza Producer Leaving Sega’s Board Of Directors, But Staying At Company
- Sonic The Hedgehog Voice Actor Roger Craig Smith Departs Role
- Magic: The Gathering Arena Now Available On Google Play
- 25 Years Later, Player Confirms Street Fighter Alpha 2 Really Does Favor The Underdog
- Bleeding Edge Ceases Updates After 10 Months, Ninja Theory Focusing On Other Projects
- PS5 Exclusive Returnal Delayed To April 30
- Fallout Mod Pulled After Artist Allegedly Posts “Animated Pedophillic Content”
- Here’s February 2021's PlayStation Plus Lineup
- Hitman Studio’s Project 007 Will Feature A New James Bond
- Gollum Game Delayed To 2022
- Holy Crap, Babu Frik Is Playable In The Next Lego Star Wars Game
- Two Developers Are Turning Bloodborne Into A Playable PS1 Game
- Long-Awaited Biomutant Launches May 25
- Konami Has Not Shut Down Its Video Gaming Division
- Valve Founder Says Brain-Computer Interfaces Could One Day Replace Our ‘Meat Peripherals’
.
DISCUSSION