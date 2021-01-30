Which State Is The Worst Game Boy Color?

Image : Nintendo / Kotaku

This week we try to understand how stocks work, learn how one of the best areas in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was made, dunk on a dumb troll, check out what free games are coming to PS Plus, and pick out the perfect Game Boy shaped like a state.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Advertisement

I’m too stupid to fully understand what’s happening, but I won’t stop reading Ethan’s wonderful coverage of the Gamestop stock situation.

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here To Save on the All the Latest MacBooks and the Mac Mini

If you’ve played through Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Vinland section, you should read this!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Let folks fuck Keanu Reeves. Come on CDPR.

Advertisement

More great coverage of the stock shitstorm of 2021. What a year so far, huh?

Advertisement

Ben Bertoli, who has written for Kotaku before in the past, shared this wonderful piece of art created by Nintendo back in the late-90s for a very patriotic ad.

Advertisement

“Just ignore the trolls” hasn’t worked yet. I’m down with “Fuck em up!” Bully the trolls. Make them regret logging on.

Advertisement

Plankton, calm down. I’ll give you all my stock.

News From The Past Week

Advertisement

.

Trailers And Videos From The Past Week