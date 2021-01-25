Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Konami Has Not Shut Down Its Video Gaming Division

fahey
Mike Fahey
3
Save
Illustration for article titled Konami Has Not Shut Down Its Video Gaming Division
Image: Konami

Rumors circulating today stemming from a week-old news release suggest Japanese entertainment conglomerate Konami has shut down its video gaming division. Konami assures us it has not.

In a news release dated January 15 the Japanese company announced the dissolution of its three production divisions, along with staff moves for employees previously in charge of production departments. What’s happening in that announcement, according to an official statement given to Kotaku by Konami, is just a consolidation of departments.

The statement reads “The announcement made refers to an internal restructure, with Production Divisions being consolidated. We have not shut down our video gaming division.”

Advertisement

So no worries, Konami will continue to make that PES soccer game and whatever else it does these days. Yu-Gi-Oh and such.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

teachfreerange
YesThatTeach

Just sell the Silent Hill, Castlevania and MGS IPs to Sony and then you can do whatever you want with your pachinko machines.