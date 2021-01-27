Here's February 2021's PlayStation Plus Lineup

Control Image : Remedy

February’s PlayStation Plus games are great . You get Destruction AllStars for PS5, and the storied Control: Ultimate Edition as either the PS4 version or PS5 version. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active PlayStation Plus membership.

February’s PS Plus games are:

PS5

Destruction AllStars

PS4

Control: Ultimate Edition (also available on PS5 )

Concrete Genie

Destruction AllStars will be available for two months, until April 5, while Concrete Genie and Control are available until March 1.